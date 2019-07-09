Take the pledge to vote

It was Great Fun Shooting with Raveena Tandon Again for Shehar Ki Ladki, Says Suniel Shetty

The new version of the hit track from Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon’s 1996 film Rakshak features Diana Penty and Badshah.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2019, 8:00 AM IST
It was Great Fun Shooting with Raveena Tandon Again for Shehar Ki Ladki, Says Suniel Shetty
Image: Instagram/Suniel Shetty
Actor Suniel Shetty has made a special appearance along with actress Raveena Tandon in the recreated version of their hit song Shehar Ki Ladki from the 1996 film Rakshak. And he is completely in love with the new version, which is sung by Tulsi Kumar and rapper Badshah.

The video of the new version features Diana Penty and Badshah. "It was great fun shooting with Ravs (Raveena) for this song once again along with Badshah and Diana. I absolutely love the recreated version of the song," Suniel said.

According to Tulsi, the recreated version, a track from Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana, is an ode to the 1990s."Shehar Ki Ladki is an iconic song that I have grown up listening to and it's an honour to be singing for the iconic Raveena Tandon who has been a rage of the 90s. This one is really special and is our ode to the 90s," she added.

On what went into making the song, Tulsi said, “This is my first song with Badshah and he's a powerhouse of talent and a pleasure to work with. After the dubbing, when I met Badshah, he said he loved my rendition and it has really encouraged me to do more of these fast-paced catchy numbers.”

"We were both asked to understand the vibe of the 90s and create a contemporary version and I feel Tanishq Bagchi has struck the right vibe maintaining its old charm and yet offering something new," she added.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

