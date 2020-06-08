'It was Painfully Difficult to Work with Abhay Deol in Dev D,' Says Anurag Kashyap

Dev D might be one of the best films in Abhay Deol's career, but it wasn't a very smooth collaboration between the actor and the movie's director Anurag Kashyap. The latter says he does not have pleasant memories of working with Abhay in his version of the classic Bengali novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Devdas.

"It was painfully difficult to work with him. I don't really have great working memories with him. And haven't talked to him much since I finished shooting," Anurag told Huffington Post for a profile on Abhay.

"He wasn't there to promote Dev D. He dissed the film and crew a lot. He was gone a long time. It was because of something he was grappling with emotionally and personally and never talked about. He also felt betrayed by me about which he has never spoken to me ever," the filmmaker added.

The two had become friends via Vikramaditya Motwane. Anurag remembers Abhay as a confused actor in 2008, one who "wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a 'Deol'."

Making his debut with Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha (2005), Abhay Deol has also starred in critically acclaimed films like Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Shanghai. His latest film Choked in currently streaming on Netflix.

