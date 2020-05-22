It was Ranbir Kapoor Who Gave Alia Bhatt a Haircut During the Lockdown, Reveals Karan Johar

Karan Johar has always said that he shares a special bond with Alia Bhatt and consider her as his daughter. Recently, when the Koffee with Karan show host came live on Instagram to interact with his fans and followers he answered questions about his twins, Yash and Roohi and his mother, Hiroo.

A question about Alia was inevitable.

A fan insisted that Karan should say something about the actress to which he replied saying, “Alia is my daughter. She is very happy in lockdown. She has made Ranbir cut her hair”.

It was a happy moment for Alia fans to finally know that the hairstylist of her latest chop was her quarantine partner and boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The Raazi actress posted an image of herself on Instagram after a brief interval. She had shared a photo taken from her home gym wherein she was seen flaunting a new haircut.

“60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop (sic.),” wrote Alia.

The filmmaker launched her in the 2012 film Student of the Year along with Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. In an earlier interview with Rajeev Masand, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai maker admitted that he didn’t direct Alia full-fledgedly in her first film.

The filmmaker, who is going to direct Alia in his upcoming ambitious project, Takht, is looking for an opportunity to work with her in a standalone film.

“Even Takht is an ensemble, she has a solid part in a way that she is extremely beautiful. It is one of my favourite tracks in the film but I still feel believe she and I have a film to make. A film that we can be known for (sic.),“ said Karan.

