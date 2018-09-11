GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'It Was So Humiliating': Nicki Minaj Finally Breaks Silence On Cardi B Fight

Rapper Nicki Minaj has broken her silence after she was involved in a brawl with rapper Cardi B at a party.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2018, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'It Was So Humiliating': Nicki Minaj Finally Breaks Silence On Cardi B Fight
Reuters pictures
Loading...
Rapper Nicki Minaj has broken her silence after she was involved in a brawl with rapper Cardi B at a party. Minaj denied Cardi's claims that she insulted the new mother's parenting skills. Minaj said she was "mortified" after footage emerged of a scuffle at the event last week, reports mirror.co.uk.

Cardi, who gave birth to a daughter in July, later posted a lengthy message on Instagram accusing Minaj of making disparaging remarks about her skills as a mother.

View this post on Instagram

PERIOD.

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on



Minaj has now spoken out to dismiss the allegations.

On her Queen Radio show on Monday, Minaj, whose given name is Onika Tanya Maraj, said: "The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through."

She said that the crowd who witnessed the alleged disturbance was "upper echelon", adding: "The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget. I was mortified."

Minaj then denied having insulted Cardi as a mother and said: "I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting. I don't care about anyone's parenting. I don't give a s**t and it's so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy.

"I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone's child."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

52 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

52 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...