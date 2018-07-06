English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
It Was So Ridiculous: When Alia Responded to Rumours That Caused Ranbir-Katrina Break-up
Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have been the best of friends. They even appeared as each other's BFFs on Neha Dhupia's talk show. However, ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt began filming Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, the rumours have been rife that Katrina and Alia's friendship has turned sour. There have also been a couple of reports that Katrina was miffed with Alia over her growing closeness with her ex-boyfriend on the sets of Brahmastra.
According to a report in India Today, Alia and Katrina's cold war goes way back when Imtiaz Ali invited Ranbir and the two actresses to an intimate gathering at his place. As per the report, Ranbir's fondness for Alia "went a little over-the-top" during the night which left Katrina feeling extremely insecure.
When a leading daily asked Alia to address rumours blaming her for driving a wedge between Ranbir and Katrina, she said, "I read that I was the cause of the Ranbir-Katrina break-up. It was so ridiculous that I didn't think it needed a clarification."
Although Ranbir and Katrina never really admitted to have been in a relationship, the two had many a time made it evident in their interviews. They had first rumoured to be dating while filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009.
