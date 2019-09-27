It was Tough for Mouni Roy to Show Anger In Front of Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra

Mouni Roy, who will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, revealed how tough was it to play a villain in from of the lead cast, especially Amitabh Bachchan as she had looked up to him ever since she was a kid.

The actress, who is currently busy promoting her next Made In China with Rajkummar Rao, said that it was difficult to show rage to an actor of Amitabh Bachchan's stature. “I am the antagonist to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan Ji. As a villain, you have to obviously show fury and enmity towards them. That was extremely tough because I have looked up to Amitabh Ji as a hero ever since my teenage years. Not only was I performing in front of him but also had to show rage,” she said in an interview with DNA.

Brahmastra is an Indian Superhero triology with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. It is slated to release in 2020.

Mouni has done many popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahut Thi and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold (2018), and later starred in Romeo Akbar Walter (2019) opposite John Abraham.

