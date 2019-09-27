It was Tough for Mouni Roy to Show Anger In Front of Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra
Mouni Roy, who will soon be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra, says it was tough showing emotions in front of the acting legend.
Image of Mouni Roy, courtesy of Instagram
Mouni Roy, who will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, revealed how tough was it to play a villain in from of the lead cast, especially Amitabh Bachchan as she had looked up to him ever since she was a kid.
The actress, who is currently busy promoting her next Made In China with Rajkummar Rao, said that it was difficult to show rage to an actor of Amitabh Bachchan's stature. “I am the antagonist to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan Ji. As a villain, you have to obviously show fury and enmity towards them. That was extremely tough because I have looked up to Amitabh Ji as a hero ever since my teenage years. Not only was I performing in front of him but also had to show rage,” she said in an interview with DNA.
View this post on Instagram
Dance collabs for #Odhani #madeinchina Outfit: @sukritiandaaritiofficial Jewellery: @minerali_store Styling: @sanjanabatra Assistance: @devakshim Hair-@hairbyshardajadhav Makeup-@chettiaralbert Photographer-@rishabhkphotography Managed by @eshagupta1331 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on
Brahmastra is an Indian Superhero triology with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. It is slated to release in 2020.
Mouni has done many popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahut Thi and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold (2018), and later starred in Romeo Akbar Walter (2019) opposite John Abraham.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan's Break From Movies Was Much Required, Feels Wife Gauri
- Watch: Spooky Video Shows Wheelchair Moving on its Own in Chandigarh Hospital
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is the Highest Paid Contestant on Salman Khan's Show
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination