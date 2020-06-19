It was Unbelievable, Says Sidharth Shukla on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Television actor Sidharth Shukla has talked about how he felt after Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In a video call with Bollywood Hungama, the Bigg Boss 13 winner opened up on the importance of mental health as he reflected on his relationship with the late actor.

Sidharth started by saying that they were acquaintances and would bump into each other at common parties sometimes. “Whenever Sushant Singh Rajput and I met, we met very well,” he said.

Sidharth went on to say that it was “unbelievable” and sad to know about the death of a person who has achieved so much at a young age. “It’s disappointing that a life has passed just like that,” he added.

When asked about the importance of mental health, the Balika Vadhu actor said that it is extremely important to have someone to talk to. Sidharth talked about the hectic schedules of TV actors and how it makes it hard for them to stay in touch with friends and family.

Sidharth is a popular TV actor and has also been part of Bollywood movies such as Varun Dhawan-starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He featured along with actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill in the song BhulaDunga which was released in March and was sung by Darshan Raval.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. The police didn’t find any suicide note and are probing if Sushant was depressed due to any professional rivalry.

Anil Deshmukh, the Maharashtra Home Minister, had said investigators will look into the possible cause of his alleged clinical depression.

