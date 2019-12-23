Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

It was Very Tough for Me Emotionally: Deepika Padukone on Shooting Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone shared her journey and the need "to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie" while shooting 'Chhapaak'. The film releases on January 10.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
It was Very Tough for Me Emotionally: Deepika Padukone on Shooting Chhapaak
Image of Deepika Padukone, courtesy of instagram

Deepika Padukone, who has previously openly spoken about her battle with depression, recently said that her condition "did spiral through the process" of movie Chhapaak.

Read: Deepika Padukone Checks Out Paparazzi's Phone, Asks 'Main Use Kar Sakti Hoon'

Talking to Rajeev Masand in an interview, she talked about how playing the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial affected her mentally. “I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of my nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that,” she said.

The actress is a mental health advocate and has time and again been vocal about her own journey. During the trailer launch of Chhapaak, she got emotional and broke into tears.

The prep up to play the role of acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, in Chhapaak had started before her wedding to Ranveer Singh. The actress said that she had undergone the look test before her wedding day, and it stayed "at the back of (her) head” even though the wedding.

“Initially it was very technical and there were no emotions involved. As soon as we decided we are going to do this movie, we had to immediately start on prosthetic because I was getting married and would be unavailable. We had to go through a bunch of look tests," the actress further said.

Referencing to a dialogue in the movie, "Unhone meri surat badli hai mera mann nahi," she recalled how her emotions came alive during the final look test. "That’s the day the face came on and I told Meghna that I feel just like myself. She said that is the movie,” she added.

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram