It was Very Tough for Me Emotionally: Deepika Padukone on Shooting Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone, who has previously openly spoken about her battle with depression, recently said that her condition "did spiral through the process" of movie Chhapaak.

Talking to Rajeev Masand in an interview, she talked about how playing the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial affected her mentally. “I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of my nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that,” she said.

The actress is a mental health advocate and has time and again been vocal about her own journey. During the trailer launch of Chhapaak, she got emotional and broke into tears.

The prep up to play the role of acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, in Chhapaak had started before her wedding to Ranveer Singh. The actress said that she had undergone the look test before her wedding day, and it stayed "at the back of (her) head” even though the wedding.

“Initially it was very technical and there were no emotions involved. As soon as we decided we are going to do this movie, we had to immediately start on prosthetic because I was getting married and would be unavailable. We had to go through a bunch of look tests," the actress further said.

Referencing to a dialogue in the movie, "Unhone meri surat badli hai mera mann nahi," she recalled how her emotions came alive during the final look test. "That’s the day the face came on and I told Meghna that I feel just like myself. She said that is the movie,” she added.

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

