It will be Nice to Strip Me Off My Powers, Says SOTY 2 Actor Tiger Shroff

Also featuring Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, SOTY 2 will release on May 10.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
It will be Nice to Strip Me Off My Powers, Says SOTY 2 Actor Tiger Shroff
Actor Tiger Shroff, best known for his enviable action and dancing skills, says he is trying to break out of his image with his forthcoming film Student of the Year 2.

“It will be nice to strip me off my powers. In SOTY 2, I will be seen as a regular boy for a change. I will bleed when someone punches me and cry when someone bullies me. So, the idea was to break the stereotype that I am a one-man army and a killing machine, which has been my image in most previous outings," he told Mid-Day.

However, Tiger says though the film is markedly different form everything that he has done before, he has tried to retain a bit of both dance and fight sequences. "My primary audience are the single-screen audience and kids. They love to see me do action and dance. I can't detach from it completely. So, Punit [Malhotra, director] had to tailor certain things in the script, keeping my fans in mind," he said.

Considering that SOTY 2 is the sequel to Karan Johar’s hit 2012 film Student of the Year, Tiger admits there is pressure for the film to perform well at the box office. "I am completely alien to this world. It is something that Varun, Sidharth and Alia started with, and made successful. I am taking their legacy forward with Tara and Ananya. I surrendered myself completely to my director and producer. Unlike the Baaghi franchise, this isn't my home ground. My last film [Baaghi 2] collected Rs 165 crore, so I am feeling the pressure of box-office numbers," he added.

