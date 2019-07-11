It would be Fun Modernising Movies I Love, Says Farah Khan on Directing Satte Pe Satta Remake

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who has been working in Bollywood for over 25 years now, feels actresses are looked after better today.

"I feel today, everything is looked after much more, though I don't see any lack of hard work on the part of today's girls. They are as hardworking as the girls earlier. It is just that the girls earlier had to do a lot more. They did not have personal trainers, managers or vanity vans. They had to work harder in a sense," said Farah.

However, when it comes to dancing, she diplomatically avoids comparing today's heroines with the earlier generation. "It's been 25 years, and I have choreographed Sridevi and Madhuri (Dixit Nene) and also the girls of today. You can't compare them (today's actresses) to the yesteryear actresses," she said.

Farah, who became an overnight sensation as a choreographer with her slow-motion choreography of the song Pehla Nasha in the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, branched out to directing films with Main Hoon Na in 2004, and later helmed Om Shanti Om (2007), Tees Maar Khan (2010), and Happy New Year (2014).

"What I enjoy most is making my own film, which I am looking forward to this year. But it is also a tiring process—especially when you have three children. I am a hands-on mother, so I take long gaps between films. For me, that is the most creatively satisfying process," said Farah, who is currently working on a film in collaboration with director Rohit Shetty.

Farah is also reportedly all set to remake Amitabh Bachchan's 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. Talking about it, she said, "My children haven't seen old films. I feel classics need not be touched, like I would not think of remaking a Sholay because I know 'meri bajne hi waali hai usme!' Such films stand the test of time."

"You have to be careful of what film to remake. You have to take a loved movie but not something that you know you would be compared and (then) torn to shreds. Remakes are now done all over the world. At one time I used to wonder why (remake a movie)? Now I think it would be fun modernising movies I love."

