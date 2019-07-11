Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

It would be Fun Modernising Movies I Love, Says Farah Khan on Directing Satte Pe Satta Remake

Farah Khan has previously directed films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year.

IANS

Updated:July 11, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
It would be Fun Modernising Movies I Love, Says Farah Khan on Directing Satte Pe Satta Remake
A file photo of Farah Khan.
Loading...

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who has been working in Bollywood for over 25 years now, feels actresses are looked after better today.

"I feel today, everything is looked after much more, though I don't see any lack of hard work on the part of today's girls. They are as hardworking as the girls earlier. It is just that the girls earlier had to do a lot more. They did not have personal trainers, managers or vanity vans. They had to work harder in a sense," said Farah.

However, when it comes to dancing, she diplomatically avoids comparing today's heroines with the earlier generation. "It's been 25 years, and I have choreographed Sridevi and Madhuri (Dixit Nene) and also the girls of today. You can't compare them (today's actresses) to the yesteryear actresses," she said. 

Farah, who became an overnight sensation as a choreographer with her slow-motion choreography of the song Pehla Nasha in the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, branched out to directing films with Main Hoon Na in 2004, and later helmed Om Shanti Om (2007), Tees Maar Khan (2010), and Happy New Year (2014). 

"What I enjoy most is making my own film, which I am looking forward to this year. But it is also a tiring process—especially when you have three children. I am a hands-on mother, so I take long gaps between films. For me, that is the most creatively satisfying process," said Farah, who is currently working on a film in collaboration with director Rohit Shetty.

Farah is also reportedly all set to remake Amitabh Bachchan's 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. Talking about it, she said, "My children haven't seen old films. I feel classics need not be touched, like I would not think of remaking a Sholay because I know 'meri bajne hi waali hai usme!' Such films stand the test of time."

"You have to be careful of what film to remake. You have to take a loved movie but not something that you know you would be compared and (then) torn to shreds. Remakes are now done all over the world. At one time I used to wonder why (remake a movie)? Now I think it would be fun modernising movies I love."

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram