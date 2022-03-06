ITA Awards | Modi: The Untold Story Wins Best Documentary, Byjus Young Genius Takes Home Talk Show (News) Award

The Indian Television Academy Awards, popularly known as the ITA Awards, were hosted on Sunday - March 6th - in Mumbai and two of News18 projects received awards at the show. The first is the Best Documentary Award that was presented to the documentary made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled Modi: The Untold Story. The second is the Best Talk Show (News) Award, presented for BYJU’s Young Genius.

Modi: The Untold Story was released in 2021, on the occasion of Modi’s birthday. It traced the journey of a young Narendra Modi growing up in Vadnagar in the state of Gujarat and his journey to becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat and his steps to becoming the Prime Minister of the country. The show featured anecdotes about the international political leader from people who have watched him grow up.

Watch ‘Modi: The Untold Story’ on September 16 at 8 PM only on CNN-News18. pic.twitter.com/S2wpSrpa9Q— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 13, 2021

On the other hand, Byjus Young Genius was an initiative by the channel with BYJU’s that brought young prodigies from across India under the spotlight. The show presented a platform to those who have the potential to become India’s future geniuses. The show aimed at inspiring children from different parts of the country to follow their passion and strive for excellence and glory. The first season premiered last year and the second season has recently begun airing new episodes.

While the awards show took place on Sunday, the date of the show’s premiere is yet to be announced. Into its 21st year, the Indian Television Academy Awards honour the best of shows, documentaries and small-screen projects year on year. This year, many digital series premiered on different OTT platforms have also been nominated this year. Late actor Sidharth Shukla has received a posthumous nomination for Broken But Beautiful 3 as well.

