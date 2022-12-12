CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » ITA Awards: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Twin In Black, Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey Also Attend; Pics
1-MIN READ

ITA Awards: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Twin In Black, Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey Also Attend; Pics

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 15:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Sudhanshu Pandey, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Madalsa Sharma at ITA Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sudhanshu Pandey, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Madalsa Sharma at ITA Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards were held on Sunday night in Mumbai and several television actors attended the mega show.

The 22nd Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards were held on Sunday night in Mumbai and needless to say, it was a star-studded event. Several television actors including Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Karan Wahi, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Nia Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Helly Shah, Aarti Singh, Kashmera Shah and Jay Bhanushali among others were snapped at the red carpet of the mega show.

Tanuj Mahashabde, who is popularly known for playing the role of Krishnan Iyer in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and his co-star Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha were also spotted.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma twin in black at ITA Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Sudhanshu Pandey is popularly known for playing the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
RELATED NEWS
Besides Sudhanshu Pandey, his Anupamaa co-star Madalsa Sharma also attended ITA Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Madalsa Sharma was snapped with her mother Sheela S Sharma. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shivangi Joshi also posed for the paps in a stunning blue outfit. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Jay Bhanushali attended ITA Awards 2022 on Sunday night in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
TMKOC actor Tanuj Mahashabde also waved at the paps as h graced ITA Awards 2022. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Besides Tanuj Mahashabde, his co-star Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha also attended ITA Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Kashmera Shah sported a body-hugging outfit for ITA Awards 2022. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
In one of the pictures, Kashmera Shah was seen posing with her actress sister-in-law Aarti Singh. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Asha Negi also posed in a gorgeous blue gown at ITA Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Maniesh Paul, Krushna Abhishek at ITA Awards stage. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Anil Kapoor also attended the ITA Awards 2022. Check out their pictures here:

The three stars - Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday smiled as they posed for the paps. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday pose together at ITA Awards 2022. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Among others, Huma Qureshi, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta, Raveena Tandon and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor also attended the mega show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 12, 2022, 15:57 IST
last updated:December 12, 2022, 15:57 IST