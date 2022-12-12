ITA Awards: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Twin In Black, Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey Also Attend; Pics

The 22nd Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards were held on Sunday night in Mumbai and needless to say, it was a star-studded event. Several television actors including Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Karan Wahi, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Nia Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Helly Shah, Aarti Singh, Kashmera Shah and Jay Bhanushali among others were snapped at the red carpet of the mega show.
Tanuj Mahashabde, who is popularly known for playing the role of Krishnan Iyer in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and his co-star Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha were also spotted.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma twin in black at ITA Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Sudhanshu Pandey is popularly known for playing the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)