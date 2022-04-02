Italian Adult Film Star Carol Maltesi Murder: Friend Confesses To Crime

Italian adult film star Carol Maltesi’s murder mystery has ended after her friend confessed to the crime, according to reports. A few reports claim that the accused, Davide Fontana, confessed to have cut her body into pieces after killing the 26-year-old porn star to hide her identity.

The Italian-Dutch adult film star’s body parts were found in garbage bags in the Italian city of Brescia on March 20. The accused revealed that he first hit her head with a hammer and slit her throat. Then he cut her body into pieces to hide her identity, according to reports.

A journalist named Andrea Tortelli first identified Carol after police released her description. David Fontana, one of Carol’s friends and a 43-year-old bank employee from Milan, was arrested on March 29.

David confessed that he hammered her brutally to death in January while shooting for two violent adult videos. David said that they went to the bedroom where a lap dance poll had been installed. David narrated further that he tied Carol’s wrists to a pole with duct tape and put a plastic bag on her head. David also claimed to have brutally assaulted her brutally before killing her.

The accused also burnt Carol’s face after committing the crime. He then went ahead and cut the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge. David used Carol’s mobile phone regularly to give others an impression that Carol is alive. He also regularly paid her rent. When investigation had started regarding Carol’s death, David disposed of her remains in Brescia.

David didn’t reveal the exact date and reason for murdering Carol. According to him, he didn’t remember the exact reason for hitting Carol with a hammer. David said that after she was already dead, he felt clueless about what else could be done with her. It was after this he slit her throat with a kitchen knife. According to him, he had murdered Carol on January 10 or 11.

According to a few reports, the disturbing incident was filmed on David’s phone but was deleted later.

