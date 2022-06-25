Ithale Ithale Imayil Song From Simon Daniel Receives a Thumbs Up From Audience

Simon Daniel directed by Sajan Antony is currently in the pre-production stage but has generated the right amount of noise due to its storyline. The buzz around this film amped up after the release of the song Ithale Ithale Imayil. With vocals by ]Anne Amie and Abhijith Damodaran, Ithale Ithale Imayil has proved to be a majestic number.

Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics for this song which are set to music by Varun Krrishna. With an amalgamation of good visuals and top-notch music, Ithale Ithale Imayil is a feel-good number. Anne and Abhijith have rightfully struck a chord with the audience. Vineeth Kumar and Divya Pillai’s on-screen chemistry is also a delight to watch. The picturesque locations add up to the romantic quotient in Ithale Ithale Imayil song.

The audience has praised the music by Varun. They are now waiting for Simon Daniel’s release. Vijeesh, Sunil Sukhada and VK Sriraman are a part of the film. Simon Daniel is bankrolled by Migress Productions.

The film narrates the journey of an archaeologist who is looking for his lost friend Santhosh. Simon is also searching for lost treasure in a mysterious estate. Whether Simon will find his friend and complete the mission? These questions will be answered in the film.

Apart from music and intriguing storyline, another major reason for excitement around Simon Daniel is Sajan’s direction. Sajan will be making his debut with Simon Daniel. He had worked as a cinematographer in the film Oru Desa Visesham. released on July 26, 2019. Oru Desa Visesham revolves around the life of percussion artists in Kerala. Directed by Sathyanarayananunni, Oru Desa Visesham was a box office success. Kalapathy Balakrishnan, and Dileep Kuttipuram acted in this film.

Sajan had also worked as a cinematographer for the film Madhuramee Yathra which was also a decent success.

It remains to be seen whether Sajan would be able to achieve the same success in direction.

