It'll Redefine the Way a Mother-in-law is Usually Portrayed on Indian TV: Jaya Prada on Her Role in Perfect Pati
Jaya, who made a mark in the Indian film industry in the 1980s, will essay Rajyashree Rathod in the &TV show.
(Image: PTI)
Mumbai: As she begins a "new chapter" in her professional life, veteran actress Jaya Prada, who is marking her first fiction stint on the small screen with Perfect Pati, is happy about playing a progressive mother-in-law.
Jaya, who made a mark in the Indian film industry in the 1980s, will essay Rajyashree Rathod in the &TV show.
"It will redefine the way a mother-in-law is usually portrayed on Indian television," the actress said in a statement.
"She is a confident and dynamic woman who will be seen juggling various responsibilities -- be it her family business, social work or running a household. She shows her mettle when faced with the difficult decision of choosing between right and wrong.
"I'm glad that I was offered such a progressive character in 'Perfect Pati' with which I begin a new chapter in my professional life," she added.
Produced by Filmfarm India Pvt Ltd., the show will feature actor Ayush Anand as Jaya's on-screen son, the stylish and cunning Pushkar Rathod, while Sayali Sanjeev will play the small-town girl Vidhita Rajawat.
Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, "Perfect Pati" will take viewers through the life of Vidhita, who like many young girls dreams of an idealistic image of her prospective partner. Her approach towards life and situations is in complete contrast to that of Pushkar's, a rich, attractive and aggressively over-protective man.
The story is about her rollercoaster ride, and attempts to question the thought that whether an ideal son is capable of being an ideal husband.
It will begin on September 3.
