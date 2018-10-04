It’ll Take a Karan Johar: Sidharth Malhotra on Working Again with Alia Bhatt

Though they have starred together in two films, actor Sidharth Malhotra says it would take a fantastic script and someone like Karan Johar to get him and Alia Bhatt to work together again.In an interview, he told Filmfare, “People keep telling us that we should do a film together. But let's see. It's a matter of us getting the right script and a director like Karan Johar. Because only he can manage that. But now he's doing Takht. Everyone is busy with their own journeys.”Notably, both Sidharth and Alia started their acting careers with Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year. They were next seen together four years later in another Dharma production, Kapoor & Sons.The two were rumoured to be dating for a while after Student of the Year. Talking about his current equation with Alia, who is presently dating her Brahmastra co-actor Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth said, “We started our journey together, we have done two films. Varun, Alia and I have a deep connect. We've shared many emotions and experiences together. So the bond will always remain.”On the professional front, Sidharth will next be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi. He will thereafter begin work on Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra's biopic, which is slated to be directed by Vishnuvardhan.