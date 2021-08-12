‘Itni Shakti’ Singer Pushpa Pagdhare is in Financial Crisis, Seeks Help From PM Modi

The song ‘Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data’ from the 1986 Hindi film ‘Ankush’ still has a special place in people’s hearts. A number of schools across the country have included this heart touching song in their daily morning assembly prayer. Singer Pushpa Pagdhare gave the voice for it. The legendary singer is facing several issues these days. She is struggling to get her honorarium every month from the state government. The honorarium amount of Rs 3,150 never reaches her on time.

Pushpa’s situation could have been quite different for her if she would have gotten even half a rupee for every hit on her song on the streaming platforms. She could have earned Rs 2 crore by now.

No music company has paid her royalty in the last 35 years for the cult song. Living in Machhimar colony of Mahim in Mumbai, the 80-year-old singer is surviving on the financial help from her relatives. The veteran singer has now asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to increase the monthly honorarium for artists. As per news agency ANI, she said that government gives her pension but it is not enough. She also said that government should take care of those artists who have earned respect for the country.

Mumbai: 'Itni Shakti Hame Dena Daata' singer Pushpa Pagdhare urges CM Uddhav Thackeray & PM Narendra Modi to raise monthly honorarium for artists"Govt gives me pension but it's insufficient. Govt should look after the artists who have earned respect for the country," she says pic.twitter.com/amIQmDt86R — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

According to ETimes, while talking about her financial conditions the singer said that there are some relatives who help her in times of need. The legendary singer said that she does not get the right kind of royalty for her songs and she is completely dependent on others. She also said that the government does not pay attention to artists like her who stay alone and do not have any income.

In 1989, Pushpa made an appeal to the state government for a house but her file could not reach a government officer in the past 32 years. The singer mentioned that she made a lot of efforts to meet the concerned minister in Mumbai but she only received answers like ‘he is not available’ or ‘he is on a tour’.

