It's 3 Idiots Reunion as Mona Singh Joins Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

It's going to be a 3 Idiots reunion in Lal Singh Chaddha. After Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor collaborating together after a decade, another co-star has been taken on board. TV actor Mona Singh will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

According to a Mid Day report, a source said, "Advait Chandan (director) believes Mona fits the role perfectly. The first schedule is underway in Chandigarh, and Mona will join the cast soon."

The Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress has been gearing up for the role by attending multiple workshops as well doing script reading sessions with the cast and crew. Last seen in ALTBalaji's MOM, the actress will also be seen in the season 3 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and will be shooting for Lal Singh Chaddha simultaneously.

The elated actress confirmed the news and said, "I am looking forward to our shoot. Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you get. For me, it's been a box of wishes that came true. It will be exciting and challenging to play this role as it spans over a lifetime."

Mona Singh has been a popular name on Television. Apart from TV shows, the actress has also worked as a TV host on shows like Comedy Nights Live and Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Her Bollywood debut in Raju Hirani’s 3 idiots in a supporting role earned her more praises and recognition.

Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 Oscar-winning movie Forrest Gump. Recently, Aamir Khan shared his look from the movie.

Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.🙏 pic.twitter.com/aXI1PM8HIw — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 18, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.