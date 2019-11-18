Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

It's 3 Idiots Reunion as Mona Singh Joins Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Mona Singh, who also starred with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in 3 idiots has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Lal Singh Chaddha. Mona was last seen in Alt Balaji's MOM and is currently shpooting for Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
It's 3 Idiots Reunion as Mona Singh Joins Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
Mona Singh, who also starred with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in 3 idiots has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Lal Singh Chaddha. Mona was last seen in Alt Balaji's MOM and is currently shpooting for Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

It's going to be a 3 Idiots reunion in Lal Singh Chaddha. After Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor collaborating together after a decade, another co-star has been taken on board. TV actor Mona Singh will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

According to a Mid Day report, a source said, "Advait Chandan (director) believes Mona fits the role perfectly. The first schedule is underway in Chandigarh, and Mona will join the cast soon."

The Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress has been gearing up for the role by attending multiple workshops as well doing script reading sessions with the cast and crew. Last seen in ALTBalaji's MOM, the actress will also be seen in the season 3 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and will be shooting for Lal Singh Chaddha simultaneously.

The elated actress confirmed the news and said, "I am looking forward to our shoot. Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you get. For me, it's been a box of wishes that came true. It will be exciting and challenging to play this role as it spans over a lifetime."

Mona Singh has been a popular name on Television. Apart from TV shows, the actress has also worked as a TV host on shows like Comedy Nights Live and Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Her Bollywood debut in Raju Hirani’s 3 idiots in a supporting role earned her more praises and recognition.

Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 Oscar-winning movie Forrest Gump. Recently, Aamir Khan shared his look from the movie.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram