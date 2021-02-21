It's a Boy: Celebrities React to News of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's New Baby

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy. According to reports, Kareena was admitted to the Breach Candy Hopital last night. They welcomed their second son on Sunday, February 21.

As soon as the news broke, several celebrities took to social media to congratulate the star-couple. One of the firsts to do so is designer Manish Malhotra, who wrote, "Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan."

Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan— Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) February 21, 2021

Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram stories to share a picture with Bebo, Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. "Congratulations Bebo and Saif #ItsaBoy" she wrote.

In an earlier interview with Times Now Digital, Kareena had talked about being calmer during her second pregnancy. She said, "I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet."

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Saif also has two children-- actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht. Saif, who is currently on paternity leave, will next shoot Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas. He will also be seen in Bhoot Police.