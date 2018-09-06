English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's a Boy! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Blessed with Their Second Child
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcome their second bundle of joy, a baby boy!
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Shahid Kapoor)
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Wednesday night.
Mira, who was snapped on a dinner date with husband Shahid last night, was rushed to Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday evening, and hours later, a source told News18 that the couple have been blessed with a baby boy and that both the mother and child are doing well.
Earlier in the evening Mira's mother Bela Rajput and Shahid's mother Neelima Azim and brother Ishaan Khattar were snapped visiting the couple at the hospital.
Shahid and Mira had announced the second pregnancy in the most adorable way on social media in April. They had shared a photo of daughter Misha Kapoor with 'Big Sister' written next to her.
Shahid and Mira were blessed with their first child, Misha, in August 2016.
On work front, Shahid is currently on a paternity break and will start shooting for his next film, the remake of Arjun Reddy in October.
As per reports, Mira is expected to travel with Shahid to Delhi soon, where he will be shooting for the first schedule of the upcoming film.
Shahid will be seen next in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' that releases on September 21.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
