'It's A Dream But...': SS Rajamouli On Working With Rajinikanth

The promotional campaign for the upcoming big-budget release, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been gaining momentum. The three Indian film industry heavyweights SS Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor, and Tollywood star Nagarjuna, who plays a significant role in the movie, met for the film’s promotions in Chennai. The group posed for photos in front of Chennai’s famous Satyam theatre. Ayan Mukerjee, the film’s director, skipped the event because he had production work to complete for the film, which hit screens on September 9.

SS Rajamouli, the director of the Baahubali film series, spoke to the gathering in Chennai and said, “The outcome of many years of efforts and toil will be seen in Brahmastra. Our Puranas refer to astras. We’ll view them in a different dimension in this movie.” The RRR director added that Ayan was unable to attend the Chennai event because he was still polishing the final edition

Ranbir Kapoor referred to his presence in Chennai as a privilege. He praised Ayan and stated, “I’ve known him since he was a youngster, and he toiled tirelessly for ten years to see this project through to completion. Working with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna was a pleasure.”

However, the takeaway of the day was when Rajamouli expressed his desire of working with Superstar Rajinikanth. It is almost impossible to not mention the reigning king of Tamil cinema Rajinikanth if you are attending a film promotion in Chennai. Rajamouli was asked whether he would ever collaborate with Rajinikanth to which he said that it was a dream for all directors to work with Rajinikanth and he was no exception. However, there has to be a time for it and also there has to be a good story to be told.

He said the same during an earlier interview with a media portal. “Rajinikanth embodies humility. In India, he is a huge celebrity, and people can’t wait to just watch him on screen. Any director would consider it a dream come true to work with him. But I’ve always thought that what should motivate you is the tale. I’d be pleased to collaborate with him if I have an idea like that and the tale inspires me,” Rajamouli said.

