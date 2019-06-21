Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

It's a Dream Come True, Says Vicky Kaushal on Working with Shoojit Sircar in Udham Singh Biopic

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, Sardar Udham Singh is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
Vicky Kaushal with Shoojit Sircar on the set of Sardar Udham Singh. (Image: Tiwtter/Taran Adarsh)
Vicky Kaushal, who is currently working on Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, says it’s been a dream come true for him to be working with the maverick filmmaker.

"We are giving our the best to make this film. It's a wonderful story to be told about a revolutionary Udham Singh and it's my dream come true moment to be working with Shoojit Sircar sir. I am really looking forward to the release of the film," Vicky told IANS on Wednesday.

In the film Vicky will essay the titular character of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who avenged the murder of innocent Indians in Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919 by killing Michael O' Dwyer, Punjab’s former lieutenant governor, who was behind the ghastly act. Notably, Singh was hanged to death for it in July 1940.

On how he selects his films, he said, "I haven't planned it in a specific manner. When you read a story and if it appeals to you and if the director is good, then I try to be part of that film. I feel very lucky that I am getting opportunities to work with some of the best directors and it helps me to grow as an actor."

Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya, and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Sardar Udham Singh is slated to release on October 2, 2020. It will clash at the box office with Siddharth Anand’s Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's blockbuster film Rambo starring Tiger Shroff.

Other than Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky will also be seen in two films backed by Dhrama Productions—Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht and Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film Bhoot Part One—The Haunted Ship.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

