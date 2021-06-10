'It's a Film I Really Want to Make': When Shahid Kapoor Opened up on Dingko Singh Biopic

Boxing legend Dingko Singh passed away on Thursday following a long battle with liver cancer and even a bout of coronavirus last year. A bantamweight boxer in his days in the ring, Dingko Singh won gold at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games. He has since been awarded the Arjuna Award and later the Padma Shri. Last year, Dingko was even flown to New Delhi for his cancer radiation soon after which he caught coronavirus and had to battle that as well.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who touched upon venturing into film production back in 2019, had hinted that he would want to make Dingko Singh biopic and that he had already acquired the rights for it. Shahid was also rumoured to be playing the role of the Manipuri boxer himself.

He had shared, “I have the rights for Dingko Singh. It’s a film I really want to make, and I’ll make it. But I don’t know what I’m doing next. There’s nothing that I’ve committed to. Everything is in stages of conversation and discussions. There’ll be an official announcement soon on what I’m doing next."

Apparently, Raja Krishna Menon was in talks to direct the film two years ago. However, the project has not lifted off yet. On the occasion when Dingko Singh has passed away, this film feels like a fitting tribute that could honour his legacy. Shahid’s next is cricket film Jersey.

