It's a Great Time to Be an Actor, Says Guilty Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who recently debuted in the Netflix original film Guilty, received applause for her portrayal as a small-town girl caught in the centre of a sexual harassment case. The film which deals with the #MeToo movement is led by Kiara Advani and directed by Ruchi Narain.

In a recently interview with Hindustan Times, she said that the current scenario of the entertainment industry is ideal for an actor.

“It’s such a great time to be an actor. Nobody cares about how pretty you are or the kind of body type that you have. What matters is if you are a good actor. The Dangal (2016) girls (Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra) are doing so well. If you are good performer, you’ll be respected for your work and you’ll eventually get more work,” she said.

Akansha also said that despite being from a film family and being friends with the crème de la crème of this generation of actors, "I auditioned for the film without knowing much about the project other than the fact that it was a digital film. Once I got shortlisted, they asked me to come for a meeting and then told me that I was locked. I had to wait for only 13 days as against any other film where you need to wait for a month or so,” she added.

Guilty also stars Taher Shabbir and Gurfateh Pirzada in pivotal roles.





