It's a Great Victory: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer on SC's Decision to Order CBI Inquiry

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to transfer the actor's death case from Mumbai police to Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and directed the Maharashtra government to render all assistance. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy made it clear that it was court-ordered CBI probe and that there is no room for the Maharashtra government to challenge this.

Reacting to the verdict, Vikas Singh said, "It's a big day for us. We awaited this day. SC accepted that Bihar's FIR is right and hence CBI Investigation is justified."

"It's a great victory. This is the battle we were fighting for two months now. The court also ruled out that whatever Mumbai police were doing was not the investigation. The court used its inherent power and felt that CBI inquiry was the right thing."

The top court delivered the verdict on a plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty who had sought transfer of FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai. Rajput, 34, was found dead inside his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police had been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.