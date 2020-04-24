MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

It's a Pillar Not Cooler Behind Bhishma Pitamah, Fans of Mahabharata Point Out

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Turns out the cooler that was supposedly spotted in a photo from the Mahabharat was actually part of a pillar design on the sets.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 2:53 PM IST
Share this:

Twitterati had a field day recently when someone spotted what appeared to a desert cooler in a still from the show Mahabharat. The photo showed Mukesh Khanna in the character of Bhishma in a scene where the cooler, a modern day appliance, made an appearance behind him.

The photo went viral on social media, just like the coffee cup that was spotted in a shot from Game of Thrones. Netizens had a good laugh over the overlook by the BR Chopra show's production team.

Read: Cooler Behind Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat Reminds Netizens of Game of Thrones' Cup Fiasco

But fans of the show have now come up with more photos from the show to prove that the white object that looked like an air cooler was actually a part of a pillar on the set. The vent of the cooler was actually a design on the elaborate pillars that made the set of the king's court in Hastinapur.

Classic shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Zaban Sambhal Ke, and the epics Ramayan and Mahabharat have made a comeback to to the small screen during the lockdown. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting decided to televise the shows so as to encourage people to stay at home and spend time with their family. Viewers seem to be enjoying the shows which continue to have an nostalgic appeal for the audiences.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres