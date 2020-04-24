It's a Pillar Not Cooler Behind Bhishma Pitamah, Fans of Mahabharata Point Out

Twitterati had a field day recently when someone spotted what appeared to a desert cooler in a still from the show Mahabharat. The photo showed Mukesh Khanna in the character of Bhishma in a scene where the cooler, a modern day appliance, made an appearance behind him.

The photo went viral on social media, just like the coffee cup that was spotted in a shot from Game of Thrones. Netizens had a good laugh over the overlook by the BR Chopra show's production team.

Read: Cooler Behind Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat Reminds Netizens of Game of Thrones' Cup Fiasco

But fans of the show have now come up with more photos from the show to prove that the white object that looked like an air cooler was actually a part of a pillar on the set. The vent of the cooler was actually a design on the elaborate pillars that made the set of the king's court in Hastinapur.

Its a pillar not cooler



"Cooler Behind Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat Reminds Netizens of Game of Thrones' Cup Fiasco "https://t.co/Iyy6b5kwso pic.twitter.com/FlyWSvqp29 — ujjwal bhalla (@UjjwalBhalla) April 23, 2020

Classic shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Zaban Sambhal Ke, and the epics Ramayan and Mahabharat have made a comeback to to the small screen during the lockdown. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting decided to televise the shows so as to encourage people to stay at home and spend time with their family. Viewers seem to be enjoying the shows which continue to have an nostalgic appeal for the audiences.

Follow @News18Movies for more

