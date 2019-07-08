It’s a Story of My Failures, Shortcomings, Says Anupam Kher on his Upcoming Autobiography
Titled Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly, Anupam Kher’s autobiography is slated to release on August 5.
Image: Instagram/Anupam Kher
After Naseeruddin Shah, Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar, Anupam Kher is the latest celebrity to come out with his autobiography.
Titled Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly, it takes off from his popular autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, which has been running successfully for 14 years now.
Talking about it, Kher, who grew up reading the autobiographies of greats like Charlie Chaplin and Ingmar Bergman, told Firstpost, “They inspired me during my own hardships. I want my story to do the same, especially for aspiring youngsters who feel they cannot make it just because they don’t have a godfather. I was a nobody once but today, I am looking back at a 515-film long journey.”
On what the book is about, Kher, who is currently busy with American TV show New Amsterdam’s second season, said, “It is not a success story. It’s a story of my failures, my shortcomings. But my father once told me, ‘Failure is an event, not a person’. All lives are about struggles and hopes.”
Saying that he started working on the book since he was 10 but it actually took him four years to write it, he added, “I’ve always believed that all dreams come true. I want my book to make a contribution in changing people’s outlook. That way it goes beyond being just an account of my life.”
The book is slated to release on August 5.
