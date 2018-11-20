English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Housefull 4: It's a Wrap for Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmuskh, Kriti Sanon
Akshay Kumar promises 'Housefull 4' will be a funride as he captions the post, 'While we have called it a 'wrap’ for Housefull4, fun never ends..See you all in 2019.'
Image shared by Akshay Kumar on Instagram.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has completed the shooting of his upcoming film 'Housefull 4'-- the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise on Tuesday.
On the last day of the schedule, he took to Instagram to share a picture with the cast and crew of the film including Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Riteish Deshmukh. "While we have called it a 'wrap’ for #Housefull4, fun never ends..See you all in 2019!" he captioned the picture.
The fourth installment of the successful Housefull franchise, starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Athiya Shetty in lead roles, has lately been in the news for all the wrong reasons.
Nana Patekar and film’s director Sajid Khan have been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. Amid rising uproar, the two had to quit the project. Sajid Khan has been replaced by Farhad Samji, who helmed the third part of the franchise.
While Baahubali star Rana Daggubati has replaced Nana Patekar in the film.
Earlier, Akshay Kumar had cancelled the film's shoot following the sexual harassment allegations against co-actor Nana Patekar by Tanushree Dutta in an incident dating back to 2008.
"This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve," Akshay had said.
