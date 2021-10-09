Anand Deverakonda’s Next Film Highway Wraps up Shoot

Actor Anand Deverakonda, who received critical and box office success with his film “Dorasani", has been busy working on his upcoming project “Highway". KV Guhan, the cinematographer-turned- director, is helming what’s going to be a crime thriller. Manasa Radhakrishnan will be seen opposite Anand in this film, marking her debut in Telugu cinema. The film is being produced by Venkat Talari and Simon K King is producing the music. It has a refreshing story and will hopefully get a lot of appreciation from the fans, the makers hope.

The shooting of this film has concluded, the team announced through a social media post. The shoot has been wrapped in Hyderabad and the film is now in its post-production stage. While talking about the film, the director said that it is a road movie-cum-psychological crime thriller. The story of the film has a lot of surprises and the director is hoping that the audience will like it. He mentioned that this film has a stylish presentation and has been shot with high technical values. However, the release date of the film is yet to be announced and the makers are hoping to do it soon.

More information about the film will also be released soon. While the audience is expecting a lot from Anand in this film, he will also soon be seen in the lead role in his upcoming film ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’, scheduled to premiere on November 12. Anand received a lot of appreciation from the fans for his performance in the movie ‘Middle-Class Melodies’. The actor is extremely busy shooting back-to-back films.

