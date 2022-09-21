It’s A Wrap For Bhavana’s Upcoming Malayalam Film Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu

The upcoming Malayalam movie Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu has been in the limelight ever since its inception. The film has been making headlines, yet again, as its shooting has finally been concluded. Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu marks the comeback film of actress Bhavana.

The movie went on floors in June and has now been wrapped in 60 days spanning four schedules. It features Bhavana and Sharafudheen in the lead roles. Directed by Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf, Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu boasts of Anarkali Nazer, Ashokan and Shebin Benson in the supporting roles.

One of the fan pages of actress Bhavana recently shared a pack-up poster featuring the whole team of the movie on Instagram. The caption of the post read – “Pack Up Announcement. Waiting to see it on the silver screen. Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu. Nothing but love and heart for this one.” Soon after the poster surfaced on social media, fans expressed their excitement about its release in the comment section of the post.

The upcoming film is bankrolled by Renish Abdul Khader and Rajesh Krishna under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments, in association with Rajesh Krishna’s London Talkies. The dialogues of Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu have been penned by Vivek Bharathan, who has also written its screenplay. The makers roped in Arun Rushdie and Midhun Chalissery to helm the Malaylam film’s cinematography and art direction respectively. The music for this movie is composed by Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues, while the lyrics are written by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Actress Bhavana is all set to return to Malayalam films after a gap of five years with Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu. Bhavana was last seen in the Malayalam film titled Adam John, opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. In these years, she acted in a short film and a few foreign-language films. Along with Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu, Bhavana also has films like Pink Note and Case Of Kondana in her kitty.

