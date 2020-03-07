English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
It's a Wrap for Chandigarh Schedule of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, See Pics

The Chandigarh schedule of Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been wrapped. Actress Mona Singh shared pictures of the wrap party.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
The Chandigarh schedule for the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has concluded.

Actress Mona Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the film, took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of the wrap-up party.

In the images, Mona and Aamir are seen sharing smiles.

"Worked hard and partied harder, Chandigarh schedule wrap and now off to Amritsar. #laalsinghchaddha #bestteam #happiness #partymode #workmode #punjab," Mona wrote.

Laal Singh Chaddha is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. The film, also featuring Kareena Kapoor, is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

The film will release on Christmas this year.

