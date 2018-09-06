English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's A Wrap for Hrithik Roshan's Super 30; Celebrities Attend Bash
Hrithik Roshan opted for a sporty look for the party while leading lady Mrunal Thakur was chic in a black dress.
Image: Twitter/ A still from Super 30
Loading...
Bollywood celebrities attended the shooting wrap-up party of the film 'Super 30' here, which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational programme in Patna.
Makers of 'Super 30' hosted the party on Wednesday which was attended by celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Sajid Nadiadwala, Wardha Nadiadwala, Vikas Bahl, Ajay-Atul, Aditya Srivastava, Virendra Saxena and Amita Sadh.
Hrithik Roshan opted for a sporty look for the party while leading lady Mrunal Thakur was chic in a black dress.
On the eve of Teacher's Day, Hrithik Roshan unveiled poster of 'Super 30' which is being appreciated by one and all.
'Super 30' is a biographical drama film co-produced and directed by Vikas Bahl.
The film stars Hrithik Roshan as Kumar and debutant Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.
It is produced by Phantom Films, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.
'Super 30' is going to clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' at the box-office on 25 January, 2019.
Makers of 'Super 30' hosted the party on Wednesday which was attended by celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Sajid Nadiadwala, Wardha Nadiadwala, Vikas Bahl, Ajay-Atul, Aditya Srivastava, Virendra Saxena and Amita Sadh.
Hrithik Roshan opted for a sporty look for the party while leading lady Mrunal Thakur was chic in a black dress.
On the eve of Teacher's Day, Hrithik Roshan unveiled poster of 'Super 30' which is being appreciated by one and all.
'Super 30' is a biographical drama film co-produced and directed by Vikas Bahl.
The film stars Hrithik Roshan as Kumar and debutant Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.
It is produced by Phantom Films, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.
'Super 30' is going to clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' at the box-office on 25 January, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Open: Djokovic to Face Nishikori in 11th US Open Semi-final
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous as She Soaks Up the Sun in Maldives; See Pics
- Jalebi Makers Accused of Copying Film's Poster From Iconic War Photo; What Do You Think?
- Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
- Is Delhi Okay With Homosexuality?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...