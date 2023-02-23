Kannada actor Abishek Ambareesh has been struggling with his acting career for a while now. He has been criticised by cine buffs for his looks, and for not being able to connect well with the audience with his emotions. Despite this relentless criticism, Abishek has remained undeterred and is gearing up for his upcoming film Bad Manners, directed by Duniya Soori. As stated in the reports, shooting for this film has been completed now. The details regarding its trailer, teaser and release have been kept under wraps. Followers are excited and wish that Abishek can make a strong comeback with Bad Manners. The pairing of actresses Rachita Ram and Priyanka (Kannada serial Krishna Tulasi fame) opposite Abishek is one of the other highlights of the film.

As stated in The News Minute, Abishek has undergone a lot of training to get into the skin of his character, which is reportedly that of a cop. The technical crew of Bad Manners includes Charan Raj for music and Shekar S for cinematography. KM Sudheer is bankrolling the venture under his banner on a big scale.

Abishek is also pumped up for his other forthcoming film, touted to be a romantic period drama titled Kaali. Set in the 1990s against the backdrop of the Cauvery riots, Kaali will be produced under the RRR Motion Pictures banner. The director, S Krishna has roped in actress Sapthami Gowda for playing the female lead opposite Abishek in Kaali. As stated in The News Minute, Krishna was very particular about the female lead’s casting and wanted to rope in an able performer. He felt that Sapthami fits the bill in every way, and cast her opposite Abishek. Kaali will narrate the love story of a Kannada boy and a Tamil girl.

Kaali went on floors with a puja muhurat on November 28 in 2022. Abishek treated his fans with some pictures from the puja ceremony on Instagram. He was present with the entire team of Kaali in these photos and wrote in the caption, “The beginning of the calibre, Let your love, support and blessings always be there for our Kali film team. Thank you. In the abode of Muhurtha Mahakali, #Kaali The roar begins.”

Kaali’s release date has not been unveiled as of now.

