It's a Wrap For Malayalam Film Ini Utharam, Fans Await Release Date Announcement

The cast and crew of the much-awaited Malayalam film Ini Utharam has finished shooting. The Sudheesh Ramachandran directorial stars Aparna Balamuri and Kalabhavan Shajohn in the lead roles. Along with Harish Uthaman, Siddique, Jaffer Idukki, Dinesh Prabhakar, Shaju Sridhar, Jayan Cherthala, Sajin Gopu and Bhagyaraj play the supporting roles.

The film is produced by Varun and Arun under the banner of A&V Entertainment. The film has Ravichandran as a cinematographer and Ranjith Unni as a screenwriter. Hisham Abdul Wahab composed the music with lyrics written by Vinayak Sasikumar.

A few days ago Instagram page A and V Entertainment released the poster of the film. The poster comes with a tagline, “Every Answer has a question”. And this tagline hints that the story will have suspense. Fans are quite excited about the movie.

Aparna Balamuri, who works mostly in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, is known for her roles in Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Sunday Holiday (2017) and Soorarai Pottru (2020). She was last seen in the movie Theethum Nandrum.

Kalabhavan Shajohn made his debut in the year 1999 with the film My Dear Karadi. He received a breakthrough in his career with Drishyam in 2013. He played a negative role. He made his directorial debut with Brother’s Day starring Prithiviraj.

Recently, he was seen in the movie Meppadiyan, written and directed by Vishnu Mohan and produced by Unni Mukundan Films.

