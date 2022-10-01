It's A Wrap For Mammootty's Upcoming Movie Christopher

After the success of Aaraattu, renowned Malayalam director B Unnikrishnan is busy with his next film Christopher. The movie stars Mammootty in the lead role of a vigilante cop. Recently the director announced that Mammootty has completed the shooting of his portions in Christopher.

Recently, B Unnikrishnan shared a picture with Mammootty on Instagram and penned a note thanking the actor. “Mammukka finished his stint in Christopher today. It was magical filming him. Thank you for everything, Mammukka,” wrote Unnikrishnan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unnikrishnan B (@unnikrishnan_b_director)

The filmmaker confirmed that the shooting of the project has been completed. He also shared a group picture on Instagram along with Christopher’s whole cast and crew. Sharing the photo on September 29, he wrote, “We finished filming Christopher at 2 am today. 79 days of the shoot. Mammukka was playing out Christopher for 65 days. Thank you, Mammukka. A big thank you to every one of my cast and crew.”

Seeing the post fans became excited and showered heart emojis in the comment box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unnikrishnan B (@unnikrishnan_b_director)



Christopher is touted to be a crime thriller. The script of the film is penned by Udaykrishna and the story is based on true events. Christopher comes with the tagline Biography of a vigilante cop.

Christopher’s cinematography is handled by Faiz Siddik and editing is done by Manoj. Justin Varghese has composed the music of the film. Supreme Sundar has been roped in as the action choreographer.

The movie features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. Sneha, Amala Paul, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Rai, Vasantha and Shine Tom Chacko are playing the supporting roles.

On the work front, Mammootty is also doing a film with director Nissam Basheer. The upcoming project is titled Rorschach. The film is also a thriller and the script is penned by Sameer Abdul, best known for the movie Iblis, and Adventures of Omanakuttan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here