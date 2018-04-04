English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's a Wrap for Race 3 in Abu Dhabi
The team shot at six locations across Abu Dhabi - Emirates Palace, Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Emirates Steel and Liwa Desert.
Image: Twitter/Saqib Saleem
Mumbai: The Abu Dhabi schedule for the upcoming third installment of the "Race" franchise has concluded.
Actor Saqib Saleem shared a photograph along with superstar Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and producer Ramesh Taurani.
"And it's time to go home. Schedule wrap! 'Race 3'," Saqib tweeted.
And it’s time to go home.. Schedule wrap !! #Race3 #Race3ThisEid pic.twitter.com/an6ErAufSZ— Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) April 4, 2018
[caption id="attachment_1708063" align="alignnone" width="875"] Image: Twitter/Saqib Saleem[/caption]
Actor Bobby Deol shared the same image and captioned: "On our way back after a great shoot schedule of 'Race 3' in Abu Dhabi... Thank you for the love Abu Dhabi."
The team shot at six locations across Abu Dhabi - Emirates Palace, Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Emirates Steel and Liwa Desert.
Directed by Remo D'souza, "Race 3" also stars Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor.
Co-presented by Tips Films and Salman Khan Films, "Race 3" is produced by Taurani.
Shot in Bangkok and Mumbai along with Abu Dhabi, the third instalment of the "Race" franchise is slated to release in June around Eid this year.
