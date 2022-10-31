It's a Wrap for Saba Azad's Film Minimum, Actress Shares Heartfelt Note, Check it Out

Saba Azad has been displaying her acting skills in her past releases and the audience is eager to see more of her in the future. While the actress is currently enjoying the success of Rocket Boys, she is also working on her upcoming films. A few days back the actress wrapped up the shooting of ‘Song Of Paradise’ and she has now got good news for her fans as she has finished the shooting of her upcoming film ‘Minimum’ too.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared the last glimpse from the makeup room, capturing herself in the mirror. Mentioning the name of her character from the film, Laurie, she penned a note for the team in the caption, “And it’s a picture wrap for #minimumthefilm. Au revoir Laurie ‍♀️ it was a pleasure playing you!! Can’t wait for your eyes to meet our lill film!! All my love to the wonderful team @rumanamolla @shiladityabora @poojasgupte @geetanjalikulkarniofficial @namitdas @platoononefilms @ellanar_films @shilpi.agarwal.”

She added, “A passing thought in answer to a “pressing” question I get asked ever so oft yep that’s an old cellular device – nope I am not about to get a new one anytime soon and damn straight it’s about to get older still. Ima keep this thing till it can no longer be repaired and/or I lose it!! Im not particularly into collecting new objects when the old function just fine, but that’s me – pls feel free to spend your hard earned as you please. That’s all for today’s useless trivia folks!! Samachar samapt hue!!”

Saba is a hub of many talents as apart from acting she is also a brilliant singer. She very actively takes interest in bringing her different talents to her fans and has also been active in performing in live concerts.

On the work front, the actress is looking forward to the release of ‘Minimum’ where she will be seen slipping into the role of a French girl. The actress is all set to entertain everyone through her role in ‘Minimum’.

