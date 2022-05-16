It's a Wrap For The Kapil Sharma Show Party; Kapil, Sumona Archana and Others Party As They Promise To Meet Again Soon

It’s official! The Kapil Sharam Show is coming to an end. The current season of the popular comedy show will soon go off-air. The cast of the show including Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek among others recently had a bash to mark an end to the current season.

Sumona, who plays the character of Bhuri, took to her official Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up party. She dropped a series of pictures from the bash and looks like the comedians had a lot of fun together. In one of the pics, Sumona can be seen taking a selfie with Krushna and Kiku. Chandan Prabhakar can also be seen in the picture. In another picture, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh join Sumona to pose for the lens.

“N it’s a WRAP! Phir Milenge ek chote se break ke baad. #TKSS" the caption read.

In March this year, it was reported that The Kapil Sharma Show is taking a small break because of artists’ other commitments. However, the show will also return soon with a fresh season. Apart from a month-long USA tour, Kapil Sharma is also busy with a number of Bollywood projects. He has been shooting for yet-to-be-titled Nandita Das’ movie which also features Shahana Goswami in a key role. Besides this, the comedian has also been reportedly offered a comedy film by OMG 2 producer Vipul D Shah.

Last year too, Kapil Sharma took a break from his show after he became a father for the second time in January 2021.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show will be replaced by a new comedy show titled India’s Laughter Champion. It will be judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. The two, who earlier shared the stage for Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, will be seen together once again.

