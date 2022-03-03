It's a Wrap for Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma's Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

The shooting of the Telugu film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, starring Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma, has been completed, makers announced on Thursday. The movie is billed as a love drama with youthful elements. Gireeshayya, who had previously directed the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy – Aditya Varma, has helmed Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

SVCC, the production company bankrolling the film, has announced the wrap of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga by sharing a picture of Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma with director Gireeshayya and producer BVSN Prasad. The production company said, “Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is all set to make you fall in love.”

In the movie, Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma will be playing the characters of Rishi and Radha respectively. They will be playing a young romantic couple of a college. The post-production process of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga will start soon.

Earlier in February, the makers released the first single from Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The song titled, Telusa Telusa, has been composed by music composer Devi Sri Prasad. The romantic number has amazing chemistry between Vaisshnav and Ketika. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and its lyrics have been penned by Sri Mani.

Advertisement

In January, the makers released the teaser of the movie showing Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma as passionate lovers.

Vaisshnav Tej made his debut in Tollywood in 2021 with the romantic drama Uppena opposite Krithi Shetty. His second film was Konda Polam, which had Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is his third film in the lead role.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. However, it is expected to release in April 2022, according to reports.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.