It's Abhishek Bachchan Versus Ayushmann Khurrana at the Box Office on February 21, 2020
Anurag Basu's untitled project will mark Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur's first time working with Pankaj Tripathi.
A file photo of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Apart from Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan hasn't been seen on big screen much lately but he is likely to be back soon. He is currently planning for a project with director Anurag Basu.
The makers of the film are yet to reveal the name of the project. The film was originally set to release in January 2020. It was later shifted to February 21. Now the film has been shifted to March 13, 2020. Although no statement has been released explaining the film's shift, there is speculation that this was done to avoid a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan. The film was recently scheduled for a February 21 release.
The film's cast includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi. Talking about the film earlier in a statement, Anurag Basu had said, "It is my pleasure to be working with Bhushan Kumar for my next that is a dark comic anthology. It’s our first collaboration but doesn’t seem like one. I am extremely happy to have found this talented new generation cast, though I will trust my old friend Pritam for music as always."
