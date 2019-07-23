It's About Time, Says Black Widow Scarlett Johansson on Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek Joining MCU
Angelina Jolie, Selma Hayek, Rachel Weisz, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson are all set to star in major roles in the upcoming MCU films.
Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow.
When Scarlett Johansson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow, it was largely a boys-only club. However, with release of films such as Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy and Antman, a host of other female superheroes have entered the MCU and the weekend's slew of announcements at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 has made the party even grander.
Angelina Jolie and Selma Hayek were announced for Marvel's forthcoming film The Eternals. Rachel Weisz will be joining the Black Widow prequel movie, and Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman (who played Thor’s love interest in earlier films), will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, with Portman becoming the new God of Thunder.
Speaking to E! News about the inclusion of more women in the MCU, Scarlett said, "It was amazing. I mean, there are a lot of women up there that I hugely admire—Angelina, Salma, Rachel, Tessa, Natalie."
"It's bananas. I think it's very exciting. I think it grounds the presence of the MCU in a way. It's very exciting to see such a diverse group of people. It's awesome. And it's about time," she added.
Meanwhile, Black Widow is all set to release on May 1, 2020.
Marvel has also announced several other films, including Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Blade.
