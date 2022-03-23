It's Abs Day for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Take a Look at Her Toned Body in Her Latest Gym Picture

Apart from possessing amazing acting skills, Samantha Ruth Prabhu swears by workout and is one of the biggest fitness enthusiasts in the film industry. The multitalented actress never misses a great workout session and often inspires her fans with glimpses of motivating workout sessions. The actress, who loves to stay connected to her fans through social media, dropped a picture showing off her toned abs on her Instagram story on Wednesday and it is indeed a treat to the eyes.

Beating the mid-week blues, the actress posted the perfect motivation picture for the fans and followers with a glimpse of her ‘abs day’. Taking to her Instagram stories, the beautiful actress flaunted her toned frame, abs, and her super-slim waist. Samantha sported the gym look, as she donned a neon green co-ord set.

Take a glance at Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s perfect abs here:

Samantha never misses an opportunity to inspire the netizens with her fitness motivations. From intensity workouts to yoga, the actress carries a calibre to nail it all. The actress is an ardent social media user and often stays in headlines for her quirky, fashionable, and inspiring posts. Yesterday, the actress dropped a video on her Instagram story, in which we saw her working out with her pet pooch.

In terms of work, currently, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan’s directorial Yashoda. The pan India film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan in prominent roles. Next, the fans will see her amazing acting skills in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is slated to release in April.

