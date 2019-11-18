Its Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor vs Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh in Good Newwz Trailer

Good Newwz trailer has been unveiled on YouTube and fans of entertainment comedy films can rejoice. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, who are seen fighting over baby issues.

We are introduced to two couples--Akshay and Kareena first. The couple have no success in getting pregnant so they opt for IVF method for delivery. They are the awkward Batra family who meet Kiara and Diljit's Batra family inside the clinic where they learn that the two families are now one. While Akshay, Kareena and Diljit impress with their entertaining ways, Kiara adds a flavour to the film that none of the other have. She is spunky and outspoken, unlike her last release Kabir Singh.

Watch Good Newwz trailer below:

Akshay had earlier shared that "goof-ups are bound to multiply" with the movie.

The comedy drama is scheduled to release on December 27.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Akshay took to Instagram to share a video of himself with Kiara Advani and they pout and bat their eyelids in sync with the sound of firing bullets. In the video, Diljit also makes an appearance saying, "we are ready for the launch," however, Kareena wasn't spotted.

