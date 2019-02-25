English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Its Al Pacino vs Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman
The Irishman is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt and draws inspiration from the events that surrounded the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa, an American labor union leader.
The Irishman is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt and draws inspiration from the events that surrounded the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa, an American labor union leader.
Loading...
While the world was hooked on to the Oscars, Netflix released the highly anticipated and probably its biggest teaser yet. It's the teaser trailer of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, starring Hollywood heavyweights Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel. The film has announced a Fall 2019 theatrical release. America-based Streaming giant Netflix has acquired the distribution rights for The Irishman and the viewers can watch it on their home screens, in case the film does not release in their country.
The Irishman is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt and draws inspiration from the events that surrounded the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa, American labor union leader. Al Pacino will portray the role of slain leader, while De Niro fills the boots of hitman Frank Sheeran.
The Irishman teaser opens with intense music playing in the background, as a bullet shell floats across the screen, filling in the characters’ names. There is the mention of I Heard You Paint Houses in a dialogue form, too.
This the Scorsese’s newest project as a director. It follows the critically acclaimed Silence that came out in 2016. The Irishman, by the looks of its teaser, marks Scorsese’s return to modern crime and gang conflict themes after The Departed (2006). This is Pacino’s first collaboration with the legendary filmmaker and also marks the coming together of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Martin Scorsese for the first time. It is widely believed that this is Scorsese’s dream project and one of his most expensive film.
Other cast members include Ray Romano, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Sebastian Maniscalco, Stephen Graham, Action Bronson, and Jesse Plemons. We can expect to see a trailer soon.
Watch The Irishman teaser here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
The Irishman is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt and draws inspiration from the events that surrounded the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa, American labor union leader. Al Pacino will portray the role of slain leader, while De Niro fills the boots of hitman Frank Sheeran.
The Irishman teaser opens with intense music playing in the background, as a bullet shell floats across the screen, filling in the characters’ names. There is the mention of I Heard You Paint Houses in a dialogue form, too.
This the Scorsese’s newest project as a director. It follows the critically acclaimed Silence that came out in 2016. The Irishman, by the looks of its teaser, marks Scorsese’s return to modern crime and gang conflict themes after The Departed (2006). This is Pacino’s first collaboration with the legendary filmmaker and also marks the coming together of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Martin Scorsese for the first time. It is widely believed that this is Scorsese’s dream project and one of his most expensive film.
Other cast members include Ray Romano, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Sebastian Maniscalco, Stephen Graham, Action Bronson, and Jesse Plemons. We can expect to see a trailer soon.
Watch The Irishman teaser here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 12-Year-Old Journalist Faces Down Police Officer Threatening to Arrest Her
- Tata Altroz is the Official Name of the Upcoming 45X (codename) Premium Hatchback
- Rami Malek to Bradley Cooper: Here Are the Hits and Misses of Oscars 2019
- Huawei Mate X Availability in India Will Depend on 5G Network Says Company
- Mobile World Congress 2019: Are The Huawei Mate X, Nokia 9 Pureview And LG G8 ThinQ The Future?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results