1-min read

Its Al Pacino vs Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman

The Irishman is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt and draws inspiration from the events that surrounded the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa, an American labor union leader.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
Its Al Pacino vs Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman
The Irishman is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt and draws inspiration from the events that surrounded the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa, an American labor union leader.
While the world was hooked on to the Oscars, Netflix released the highly anticipated and probably its biggest teaser yet. It's the teaser trailer of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, starring Hollywood heavyweights Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel. The film has announced a Fall 2019 theatrical release. America-based Streaming giant Netflix has acquired the distribution rights for The Irishman and the viewers can watch it on their home screens, in case the film does not release in their country.

The Irishman is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt and draws inspiration from the events that surrounded the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa, American labor union leader. Al Pacino will portray the role of slain leader, while De Niro fills the boots of hitman Frank Sheeran.

The Irishman teaser opens with intense music playing in the background, as a bullet shell floats across the screen, filling in the characters’ names. There is the mention of I Heard You Paint Houses in a dialogue form, too.

This the Scorsese’s newest project as a director. It follows the critically acclaimed Silence that came out in 2016. The Irishman, by the looks of its teaser, marks Scorsese’s return to modern crime and gang conflict themes after The Departed (2006). This is Pacino’s first collaboration with the legendary filmmaker and also marks the coming together of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Martin Scorsese for the first time. It is widely believed that this is Scorsese’s dream project and one of his most expensive film.

Other cast members include Ray Romano, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Sebastian Maniscalco, Stephen Graham, Action Bronson, and Jesse Plemons. We can expect to see a trailer soon.

Watch The Irishman teaser here:



