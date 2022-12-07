'It's Always Special' Says Shah Rukh Khan as Aryan Khan Prepares For His Bollywood Debut

Shah Rukh Khan is nothing but proud that his son Aryan Khan is making his Bollywood debut. On Tuesday night, Aryan took to his Instagram to reveal that the script for his debut project is ready and he cannot wait to announce ‘action.’ While fans were thrilled about his Bollywood debut as a director, Shah Rukh Khan also took to the comments section and turned into Aryan’s biggest cheerleader.

“Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special…." Shah Rukh Khan commented. Aryan replied, “Of course..only night shoots." Gauri Khan expressed her excitement too. “Can’t wait to watch," she wrote.

Aryan confirmed the news with a picture of a script that was placed next to a clapboard with the Red Chillies Production name on it. “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action," he wrote. Bilal Siddiqi, who is rumoured to be co-writing the project with Aryan, was among the first ones to comment. “Series abhi Baaki hai mere dost ✍️ ," he commented.

Previously, ETimes reported that the project is a series and multiple actors have reportedly given auditions for the series. “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year," a source told the publication.

The publication further reported that writer Bilal Siddiqui, who co-wrote the Netflix show Bard of Blood, produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment is working on the project with Aryan. According to reports, Jersey actor Prit Kamani might be a part of this show.

While Aryan prepares for his directorial debut, his sister Suhana Khan is following in Shah Rukh’s footsteps into acting. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Slated to debut on Netflix, Suhana has already begun filming for the project.

