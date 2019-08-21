It's an Achievement to Work with Kareena Kapoor on Dance India Dance, Says Karan Wahi

Actor Karan Wahi is currently hosting the reality TV show Dance India Dance 7, which features Bollywood actress Kareeena Kapoor Khan as one of the judges. For Karan, it's no less than an achievement to share working space with the Jab We Met star.

"I am a big admirer of Kareena. She is an artiste I look up to. So, it's an achievement to work with such a creative person. She is a very positive person. She happily takes part in my funny acts and pranks. It's fun working with her. I am glad that I got an opportunity to be a part of the same project," Karan told IANS.

Prior to the current season of Dance India Dance, Karan has anchored several others shows including Indian Idol and Nach Baliye. According to him, hosting has completely "embedded" in him like acting. "I love to talk and interact with the audience, contestants and judges on the set. Host drives the show. So, anchoring challenges me more as an artiste and as a person.

“It is not easy to host. You have to know how to entertain your audience and every other person on the set. You can't keep saying the same things. You have to be innovative and know how to implement ideas on the spot," he said.

Apart from anchoring, Karan recently featured in a music video titled Akhbaar. A romantic love song, it is sung by Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

