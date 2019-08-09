'It's an Army': Jonas Brothers Opens Up About Having Their Wives on Happiness Begins Tour

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas showed that they were the Jonas Brothers' biggest fans on the first night of the American pop band's tour in Miami.

The trio had a blast at the American Airlines Arena in Miami where the band of brothers kicked off their 110 date Happiness Begins comeback tour. Showing their support for their husbands, the divas wore Jonas Brothers band t-shirts.

In an exclusive interaction with Entertainment Tonight prior to their first tour stop, the Jonas Brothers opened up about having their wives on 'Happiness Begins' tour. Joe and Nick are now married -- to actresses Sophie and Priyanka, respectively -- and Kevin now has two daughters, 5-year-old Alena and 2-year-old Valentina, with Danielle.

"It's an army," Kevin said. "They're all here tonight, so that should be good, and our parents are in town," Nick added, referring to all three brothers' wives -- including Kevin's wife, Danielle -- who've dubbed themselves "the J sisters." "Our brother, Frankie is in town. We got the extended family. It is an army."

Meanwhile, Joe joked, "The VIP section is going to be pouring over."

"Yesterday my girls showed up for the first time seeing the backstage and getting some special stuff for the road and they were in the best mood I think they've ever been, so I am just beyond excited to have them see this for the first time tonight," Kevin added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka shared a photo of her girl squad rocking JoBros t-shirts in front of a balloon-covered wall that read "J-Sisters." She also posted a big group photo, congratulating the band: "Family. #HappinessBegins sold out tour!! Crushed it! So proud of u guys!" (sic)

