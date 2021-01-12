It's An Out-of-body Experience: Kathryn Hahn On Starring In Marvel's 'WandaVision'

New Delhi: Featuring in superhero series “WandaVision” in a pivotal role was a thrilling experience, says actor Kathryn Hahn, who is still in disbelief that she got an opportunity to star in a Marvel Studios project. “WandaVision” marks the start of the phase four of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and follows the ‘just married’ superheroes — Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s android Vision.

Recalling her “top secret” meeting with director Matt Shakman and writer Jac Schaeffer at Marvel Studios office, Hahn, who plays the couple’s “nosy neighbour” Agnes in the show, said she was blown away by the script. “I was brought in to the Marvel Studios where they had laid out the whole series arc and they pitched me something like I had never heard before. I was really unaware of Wanda’s back story, which is so tragic and dark,” the actor said in a Zoom interview with .