Arun Vijay Birthday: Grab Your Popcorn and Watch These Movies of the Tamil Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARUN VIJAY: Arun Vijay is one of the prominent names in the South film industry. Born in Chennai, Arun Vijay made his debut in Sundar C’s Murai Mappillai in the year 1995. He has delivered many hits like Yennai Arindhaal, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Chakravyuha. He is noted for his negative roles in the movies Bruce Lee: The Fighter and Chakravyuha among others. He has also won the Edison Awards, Norway Tamil Film Festival Awards and South Indian International Movie Awards for his villainous portrayal.

Today, the actor turned a year older, and to mark his birthday, let’s take a look at his top movies.

Yennai Arindhaal (2015)

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yennai Arindhaal is about an honest police officer, Satyadev, who tries to bust an organ trafficking racket. At the same time, he loses his wife and sets out on a mission to find the killer. The movie stars Ajith Kumar, Arun Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles. Arun’s performance was highly appreciated by the audience.

Chakravyuha (2016)

Chakravyuha movie is an action thriller and is directed by M. Saravanan. The movie features Puneeth Rajkumar, Rachita Ram, and Arun Vijay among others. The story revolves around an architect named Lohith who is a witness to a cold-blooded murder. A corrupt minister causes chaos and violence in the college. Lohith decides to punish the culprit by taking the matter into his own hands.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018)

Starring Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, and Silambarasan Rajendar in pivotal roles, this movie is an action-crime drama, directed by Mani Ratnam. The story centres around the three sons of a deceased warlord who conspire against each other to take over their father’s business.

Thadam (2019)

The investigation of the murder of a man leads the police to two suspects who look alike but do not know each other. This creates confusion and complication when new facts surface. The movie is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and stars Arun Vijay who has a dual role to play, Tanya Hope, and Smruthi Venkat in key roles.

Saaho (2019)

An undercover agent and his partner are after a thief who stole an exorbitant amount of money. While investigating further, the case takes a dangerous turn as it gets linked to the death of the crime lord and a war gang. The multi-starrer movie is directed by Sujeeth and features Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh to name a few.

Read all the Latest Movies News here