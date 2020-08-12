It's Been a Challenging Year, Says Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala in Thank You Note for Birthday

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who turned 32 on Tuesday, shared a thank you note for all the birthday wishes, alongside a happy picture of herself holding a bouquet of roses, on Instagram.

In her post, Trishala revealed that this past one year has been challenging and she is "thankful" for her health, family, and friends.

"Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes! It's been a challenging year, to say the least, but I'm thankful for my health, family, and friends. I appreciate all the love, messages, calls, gifts, flowers, cakes, texts, voicemails, emails, etc. I love you all so much! Thank you for making my day so incredibly special and for always being there for me. I wish us all happiness, health, peace, and love," Trishala wrote.

Last month, Trishala, who stays in the US, posted a throwback picture of Dutt from his young days to wish him on his birthday.

Sharing the photo, Trishala wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa Dukes. May God bless you with a long, happy and healthy life. I love you so much. To infinity and beyond, always and forever. Cheers Pops! FaceTime you in a bit! LOL - Have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou."

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour. Sanjay Dutt is now married to Maanyata and the couple is parents to 9-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, after he complained of breathlessness, was discharged after two days on Monday evening. Later, he announced that he was taking a break from work for some "medical treatment."

Soon, reports of him diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer started doing the rounds. Since then, Dutt's former co-stars have been wishing him a speedy recovery on social media.

Dutt's upcoming film Sadak will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.